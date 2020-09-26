Sofia Hayat Says 'Boycott' Bigg Boss 14 for Sushant Singh Rajput, Accuses Show of Promoting Nepotism

Actress-turned-spiritual guru Sofia Hayat has urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to boycott Bigg Boss 14. She posted a 4-minute-long video message on her Instagram account claiming that Sushant’s life was lost because of the alleged mistreatment meted out to outsiders by the entertainment industry. She said, “We all feel deeply that his suicide was for no reason, except for nepotism.”

In her appeal, Sofia says that Bigg Boss 14 must be boycotted because one of the participants of the upcoming show-- Jaanu Sanu is the son of celebrated singer Kumar Sanu. She called Jaanu a ‘star child.'

She also alleged that Bigg Boss is laughing at the supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sofia was a participant of Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and said that she was “badly treated”. The caption of the video said that people should boycott Bigg Boss 14 for Sushant Singh Rajput and watching this season of Bigg Boss is supporting nepotism and bad treatment of women. She ended her appeal saying that audiences have the power, not Salman Khan (the host of Bigg Boss) or Bollywood.

Despite medical reports and testimony of Sushant’s therapist that he had a bipolar disorder, many in the entertainment industry claim that Sushant was allegedly mistreated in Bollywood because he was an outsider. Following his death on June 14, an investigation has been launched to establish whether or not he died by suicide.