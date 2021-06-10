Sofia Hayat Slams Salman Khan, Says 'I Chose Not to Appear With Him on Bigg Boss Stage'

Sofia Hayat, who rose to fame with her stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7, seems miffed with Salman Khan. The singer-actress not only slammed Salman’s recently released movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai but also made revelations about not sharing the Bigg Boss stage with the actor. Along with a series of photos of herself, Sofia penned a long note describing how Salman has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. She began by saying that the actor chooses to release his films on Eid to exploit the religious festivity as a promotional day and profiting from a spiritual occasion. “He also releases the same cliched storylines, same cheesy looks to camera, same cliched girl meets boy story and same cliched lines,” she said.

The 36-year-old condemned the actor for always casting a younger actress in his movies. Posing a question to the actor, Sofia even said, “Isn’t it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?”

Writing about why Radhe didn’t fare well at the Box Office, the actress reiterated that the Indian audiences are not stupid. They are intelligent and have evolved their taste. They are fed up with the same brain-numbing regurgitated storylines of his films.

Talking about why she was not part of the finale of Bigg Boss 7, the actress wrote, “I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman because my morality and truth are stronger than my ego."

