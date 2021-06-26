Sofia Hayat Slams Troll Accusing Her of 'One Night Stand' with Abhinav Shukla

A troll accused Sofia Hayat of having a ‘one night stand’ with television actor Abhinav Shukla. The troll had also warned both of them of ‘legal action.’ Now, the former Bigg Boss contestant Hayat has slammed the troll and also claimed that she didn’t know Abhinav until she googled him. She took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the messages received from the Instagram user in a post. The message contained some extremely offensive claims and alleged that Abhinav and Hayat had a one-night stand.

Sharing the screengrab, Hayat revealed that someone had sent her the message but she does not check her DMs frequently. Hayat revealed that the user asked for help but soon she realised that the woman on the other side was a liar therefore, she blocked her. Hayat said that the woman made another account and sent her these offensive messages. She wrote that trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict on others.

“Noone should ever be afraid of people like this. Trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others. I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others," Hayat wrote.

In another post, Hayat shared a video of herself explaining the messages and her bond and relationship with Abhinav. At the start of the video, she expressed that he is shocked that someone could send her such messages. Next, she revealed that she has never met Abhinav nor has worked with him. Hayat said that the two are no even friends and have never ever spoken to each other. Hayat said that she didn’t know who Abhinav is until she googled him.

Abhinav has not commented on the issue yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here