Soha Ali Khan Falls Down Playing Tug-of-war at Inaaya's Sports Day, Watch Video

It was actress Soha Ali Khan's first sports day as a parent and she got a "little carried" while playing tug-of-war at her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's school.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
Soha Ali Khan Falls Down Playing Tug-of-war at Inaaya's Sports Day, Watch Video
Soha Ali Khan plays tug-of-war at daughter's school annual function

Actor Soha Ali Khan is quite a sport. Recently, she joined daughter Inaaya Kemmu’s sports day function at school and shared a video on Instagram from the event.

In the recording, we can see Soha falling on the ground during a tug of war game. She had participated in the game along with fellow moms.

Posting the clip, she wrote, “My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit ‘carried away’ in the tug of war - literally! @toddenindia thank you for organising the best first sports day ever!! We love you (heart emoji)."

In the video, Soha can be seen leading her side as she tugs the rope very hard. As soon as the whistle blew, Soha was pulled by the opposition and as a result she lost her balance and fell. However, the highlight of the entire incident was the way Soha laughed after tumbling.

Recently, the mother-daughter duo was twinning in pastel peach colored outfits. Soha –had shared an adorable picture where her little munchkin is seen whispering in her mom’s ear or could be a peck, we don’t know.

Soha did put a “whispering emoji”, indicating that it’s their little secret!

Two days ago, Soha and Inaaya attended the birthday celebration of Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son, Taimur.

