Soha Ali Khan Captures Taimur, Inaaya's Bond in Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son, Watch

Kareena Kapoor's little rockstar Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his 6th birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in from every corner of social media for the star kid. Aunt Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared an adorable montage featuring the Pataudi's kids, sister-in-law Kareena and brother Saif Ali Khan wishing her cutest nephew. In the video, Taimur and his cousins can be seen playing and enjoying with each other at different places. The popular song Count On Me can be heard in the background of the video.

She also penned a heartfelt note which read, “We are only a few months apart and there have been times when the ball has been in your possession and times when I have had the upper hand! I hope we continue to always learn from each other as we walk together through this crazy adventure called life - happy birthday Tim bhai. Lots of love Inni happy birthday Tim and Dinni."

Take a look:

As soon as Soha shared the post, fans of the star kid flooded the comment section with their heartfelt wishes and blessings. TV anchor and actor Maria Goretti wrote, “So adorable, lots of love and may blessings surround these little ones," with two red heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday Timtim." While another wrote, “Such an adorable video! Love their bond! My little one is just one month junior to Tim! Happy birthday Tim!" A person pointed at the bond between brothers and sisters and wrote, “The moment she cutely says no when he snatches her ball and her crocs..this is so cute. How brothers love their sister and the bond becomes stronger with more and more fights," with a few heart emojis.

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, too, took to social media to wish the little munchkin on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim ❤️Big boy now #birthdaylove #familytime #lolomalovestaimur"

Ahead of Tim's 6th birthday, the Pataudi family went off on an outing to an undisclosed location to celebrate the day. Kareena took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of his elder son Taimur which depicts her “family's love for croissants." In the picture, the birthday boy can be seen sitting in a fancy-looking restaurant and enjoying a French snack, he was seen munching a delicious croissant. Captioning the post, Bebo wrote, “This family's love for croissants continues…Going for it…One day to go… Mera Tim Tim ka birthday," with red heart emojis.

A few days earlier, proud parents, Kareena and Saif hosted a pre-birthday party for their Taimur in Mumbai. The duo organized the Star War-themed party where all the guests were dressed accordingly.

