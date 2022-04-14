Soha Ali Khan Heaps Praise on Kunal Kemmu For His Performance In Abhay 3: ‘Loved Every Bit of it’

Kunal Kemmu starrer action-thriller drama Abhay 3 started streaming on ZEE5 earlier this month. The series Kunal Kemmu in the lead role as Special Task Officer - SP Abhay Pratab Singh. His character specialises in solving difficult and critical cases with integrity and intelligence. The actor’s performance in the web show is being appreciated by viewers and critics alike. And recently, Kunal’s wife Soha Ali Khan watched the series and heaped praises on the actor.

Speaking about her husband’s recent release, Soha shared, “I have just watched a few episodes of Abhay 3 and have loved every bit of it. It has just gone better with each season and this, in particular, gives you a massive adrenaline rush with the fast paced thriller. I request viewers to watch it on ZEE5 as Abhay 3 is streaming now.”

The series sees Abhay as he faces an unexpected threat and a first in his journey as an officer. This season brings him on face off with Mrityu, a cult leader played by Vijay Raaz who is determined to create challenges for the commoners.

News18’s review for the action thriller reads, “Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay season 3 is a crime thriller. The show presents Kunal as top cop Abhay Pratap Singh, who is solving a serial killer case. However, there are quite a few cases being solved simultaneously, making the show a little confusing. The first four episodes fail to bring an element of interest. They are slow with little or no development to the plot. The episodes rather look like a stretched version of television’s CID or Crime Patrol’s single episode. What happened in these episodes can be described in just three words - cops chasing murderers.”

“The screen time is dominated by Kunal Kemmu, whose intense avatar will surely impress you. From being vulnerable when it comes to Abhay’s personal life to being bold and fierce when he is on duty, Kunal Kemmu’s acting skills are worth appreciating. If you are a Kunal Kemmu fan, the show is a treat for you.”

Abhay 3 is produced under the banner of Fiction Factory Productions. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the series features Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Divya Agarwal, Tanuj Virwani, and Vidya Malvade.

