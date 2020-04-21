MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Soha Ali Khan Is Busy Throughout the Week With Daughter Inaaya’s Story Books

credits - Soha Ali Khan instagram

credits - Soha Ali Khan instagram

Soha Ali Khan showed off her daughter Inaaya’s story book collection for the week. Soha is also taking story sessions for kids online to help them stay busy during the lockdown phase.

The coronavirus lockdown is taking a toll on many of us. But actress Soha Ali Khan is having a fun time with her daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Khemmu.

Soha very well realises that the only way to keep her tiny tot happy indoors is by keeping her involved in some fun to-do activities. On Tuesday, Soha showed off Inaaya’s story book collection for the week. “Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime,” read the caption.

The collection included bedtime stories such as I Need To Pee, Storm In The Garden, The Rumour, Rooster Raga and others. Inaaya seems to be really busy this week with all the stories by her side.

Soha and Kunal Khemmu are keeping us updated with their activities involving the little one. A few days back, the Rang De Basanti actress shared pictures of Inaaya helping her father in peeling pea pods.

“It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2,” Soha captioned the picture.

Soha is taking story sessions for kids online to help them stay busy during the lockdown phase.

“Super-fun Zoom Storytelling sessionWas a lovely conversation around books, some of my favourite reads and the challenges of keeping the little ones entertained! Loved how intelliegently some of the kids participated in the dialogue and asked some really pertinent questions!” she posted.

