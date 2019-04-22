English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soha Ali Khan is Having a Blast Raising Daughter Inaaya, Says Films Can Wait
Soha Ali Khan got married to actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and had her first child—daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu—in 2017.
Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya. (image: Viral Bhayani)
Actress Soha Ali Khan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, says movies will have to wait as she is currently having a good time raising her infant daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
On what is keeping her away from the silver screen, Soha told IANS, "For me, films feel like a commitment. I am having such a blast with Inaaya at the moment that I don't want to miss out. That's why I have been procrastinating."
The 40-year-old actress says nothing interesting has come her way for now. "I haven't been offered anything special that's worth being away from her (Inaaya). You know, a film has to be worth it," she said.
Soha, who married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and had Inaaya in 2017, said, "I have got two scripts now that I have been toying with. I think it's time for me to make that leap, let's see if I do."
Notably, Soha made her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor 15 years ago in Dil Maange More. She was later seen in several films, including Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns.
Calling motherhood a life-changing experience, Soha had earlier told IANS, “I was the youngest in my family, I have never been responsible for anyone else, I've never had to look after anyone, I have never changed a diaper or fed someone or made someone sleep or been around someone so vulnerable...So it really is a life-changing experience."
(With News18 inputs)
