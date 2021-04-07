Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami Have a Super Chill Reunion

There is no doubt that every once in a while, all ladies have the undying need to meet their girlfriends and unwind. Actress trioSoha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami too were recently doingthat. The three beautiful ladies can be seen enjoying each other’s company while relaxing on a comfortable couch. From their attire, one can ascertain that the purpose of the meeting was to chill out.

All of them are clad in comfortable casuals. Soha is seen wearing black and green checks shirt, which she has teamed up with a pair of ripped jeans, while Shahana optsfora sleeveless black top with cobra print lowers and Kritika is sporting a sleeveless t-shirt with a pair of black lowers. In the now viral snap, Kritika and Shahana are seen laughing out loud, while Soha has a straight face. From the looks, it seems that the snap has been clicked in one of their living rooms.

To add to the quirk quotient of the post, Soha wrote, “Sofa so good, I said and they laughed." Reacting to the post,Shahana said, “Now that’s my kind of joke Soha.” In less than one hour of being posted, the photo has crossed the 12 thousand benchmark and has received tons of love from Instagrammers. One of their fans commented, “Excellent smile beautiful beautiful sweet sweet lovely lovely great great gorgeous gorgeous pretty pretty best best happy happy cute cute graceful graceful stunning stunning charming charming elegant elegant attractive attractive.” Another person wrote, “Happy girls are the best girls.”

Many people also appreciated the post and their friendship. Shahana has also shared the post in her Instagram story and has captioned it as ‘my girls’ and has put deep red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Shahana Goswami was last seen in the Netflix show Bombay Begums. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the show also starred Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles.

