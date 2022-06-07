Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya’s Snaps From Day Out In Peppa Pig World Are Too Cute To Miss

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The much-in-love couple is an avid social media user and they often treat fans to adorable glimpses of their personal and professional life. The star duo is parents to their cute little daughter Inaaya, and she is adorable. Soha never misses a chance to make her fans go aww with Inaaya’s pictures. Currently, the family is vacationing in London and in the recent pictures posted by Soha we can see them having a gala time at the Peppa Pig world.

In the pictures posted by the Rang De Basanti actress, Inaaya is seen standing and holding the hands of a huge Peppa Pig figure as Kunal Kemmu sits on his knees beside her and kisses her cheeks. Inaaya looks as cute as a button as she wore a white top that she paired with black jeans and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Kunal can be seen wearing a dark blue tee over grey pants and Soha who stands sporting a denim jacket over her pink hoodie for their day out.

As we scroll further, we see Inaaya cutely hugging a Peppa pig and we bet your hearts will melt on looking at it. Alongside the photos, Soha wrote, “Somewhere over the rainbow, this happened #peppapigworld #london.”

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing platform, Soha and Kunal’s celeb friends took to the comments section and posted sweet reactions to the pics.

While Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Heart burst!!! She’s adorable,” Neha Dhupia posted several heart emojis in the comments section.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart and lovestruck emoticons as they showered love on the adorable family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children’s book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th this year. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush.

