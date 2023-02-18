Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Host Special Puja on Herath; Here's What It Is

Sohan Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya celebrated Herath with the Lootcase actor’s parents at their residence, today. Their pic from the celebration of the auspicious occasion is going viral on social media. Fans are loving the simplicity with which the family is celebrating the Kashmiri Hindu festival. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu may belong to different religions and cultures but the couple celebrates every festival together in equal measure.

On Saturday, Kunal and Soha posted a picture where one could see Kunal’s father performing a pooja. Soha and Kunal’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu stole the show in this picture as she looks adorable with a yellow ethnic wear, braid and gajra in her hair.

Soha shared the picture and wrote, “Herath Mubarak " For the unversed, Herath, is the most important religious festival for Hindus of Kashmir, which started today. Herath is a three-day festival for Kashmiri Pandits in which the families come together for elaborate prayers and celebrations, on this day, devotees visits Shiv temple to offer prayers. Every family has its specific traditions and rituals associated with Herath. Majority of them cook fish and mutton as against fasting on the day by Hindus across the world, and only a small section follow norms of strict vegetarian tradition.

Take a look at the pic here:

However, netizens trolled Soha and said, “Lol mahashivratri Mubarak kabse hone lagi," another social media user wrote, " It’s Maha Shivratri Shubhkamnaye!!! Not Mubarak for everything ." At the same time, several fans loved how the family celebrated the festival. One of the fans wrote, “Simplicity at its best is what I love about this couple ♥️," another fan added," This family radiates all the positivity one needs to feel ❤️."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha will be seen next in Chhorii 2. On the other hand, Kunal has just wrapped up his directorial debut Madgaon Express. Previously, he had shared a picture from the wrap up party and expressed, “It’s a Film wrap! #madgaonexpress. It’s been such an incredible journey and I couldn’t have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it. The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75 Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day 1 have been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film."

The film stars Nora Fatehi, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

