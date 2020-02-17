Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rannvijay Sinha Visit Angad Bedi in Hospital as He Recovers from Surgery

Actor Angad Bedi who is currently recovering from a knee surgery recently had some visitors. Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu, along with Rannvijay Singh and wife Priyanka Singha visited the actor.

Reportedly, Angad got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web-series MumBhai. He had to go undergo a knee surgery, and is now recovering.

Soha took to her Insta story to post a picture with Angad and his visitors. She wrote, “You will be back on your feet soon, Angad. #Recovery”.

In the picture, the Soorma actor is seen lying on the hospital bed while his four friends surround him.

Interestingly, Angad took his surgery really well and has even started a vlog which is being shot by his wife Neha Dhupia. He has named his vlogs 'AngadsKneedy' and posts about his recovery journey.

Recently, the couple attended the glam birthday party of Arvind Dubash and were seen dressed according to the theme, which was Le Bal Oriental. The party was in Jaisalmer and was a big affair with celebs like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Rahul Khanna among others in attendance.

On the professional front, Angad will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will hit the big screen on March 13 this year.

