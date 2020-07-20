Soha Ali Khan on Daughter Inaaya Learning from Her Elder Brother Taimur

Soha Ali Khan is keeping extra busy these days being a hands-on mom to her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Inaaya.

Recently, in an interview, Soha said Inaaya wants to be faster than Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur. Talking about the equation Inaaya has with her cousin Taimur, she added that her daughter, who is nine months younger than Taimur listens to him and tries to copy him.

“We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids of their age. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that’s not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster (sic.), Soha was quoted by Times Of India as saying.

A few days ago, a close-knit family get-together was planned by Saif and Kareena at their home. Soha, her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu with Inaaya, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were a part of the mini gathering.

One picture featuring Taimur and Inaaya dressed up as Batgirl and Batman was shared by Soha on Instagram. She wrote, “A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc”

During her interaction to the daily, Soha said, “Both Inaaya and Taimur wanted to be Batman, nobody wanted to be Robin(sic.)”