Soha Ali Khan on Motherhood: It Can be Challenging, Exhausting to Watch After Someone All the Time
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu became parents to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.
Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya. (image: Viral Bhayani)
Actress Soha Ali Khan says embracing motherhood has helped her evolve and has been a life changing experience for her.
Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and the two welcomed their first child—daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.
On her and Kunal's evolution as parents, Soha said, "Yes, I think separately and together. A marriage evolves and adapts to a new person being an integral part of your life."
"And independently also, I am the youngest in my family, I have never been responsible for anyone else, I've never had to look after anyone, I have never changed a diaper or fed someone or made someone sleep or been around someone so vulnerable...So it really is a life changing experience," she added.
On the constant vigilance around Inaaya, Soha said, "It can be challenging and exhausting to watch after someone all the time but you know that's life. You have to understand that life is different now and it will never be the same.
"And for me, even if I am away from her, I am worried about her. Even if I know someone responsible is looking after her, I want to be there. But you have to let go, you know literally cutting that umbilical cord has to happen. The faster you accept that and trust other responsible people around your child, the easier and better it will be for you."
