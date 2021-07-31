Soha Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh and Her Experience of Parenting in Lockdown

The Pataudi clan recently welcomed a new member to the family with the birth of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's second son Jeh. With Jeh's arrival, the Pataudi's now have 3 young kids in their house. Now, Saif's sister and actress Soha Ali Khan has opened about the presence of a new member in the family and her own parenting experience. Speaking to India Today, Soha said that it was a lovely experience to have Jeh in their life. She added experience of seeing a newborn baby grow in the first year is always special because you get to see so many of his first.

Soha had her daughter Inaaya just after Kareena gave birth to Taimur. She recalled how Kareena used to be concerned about her during the pregnancy and took a lot of care. Soha said that it was very useful for her to have someone close go through the same phase just before her.

Soha and Kareena would often talk about their experience during pregnancy and all the things they went through. Soha added that it was very comforting to have Kareena around during her pregnancy.

The actress shared her experience of spending time with her daughter Inaaya during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The actress said that her presence brought a schedule to the lifestyle and the lockdown has really been productive. Soha spent her time doing some gymnastic and taking to baking in her free time. She also revealed that she got a chance to learn some basics of Spanish while helping the little one to attend online language classes.

Soha said that initially, she used to feel guilty about leaving Inaaya for work, but she learned from her mother Sharmila Tagore's approach. Soha believed that being a working mother, you must work on creating a support system that can take care of your child in your absence. So, instead of feeling guilty, the idea should be to let other people help you raise your child and enjoy being part of the process.

