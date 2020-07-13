Soha Ali Khan Opens Up About Kunal Kemmu's Tweet, Nepotism Debate: Watch Their Films

Actress Soha Ali Khan opened up about the ongoing nepotism debate. The actress also addressed the recent tweet by husband and actor Kunal Kemmu as he wasn't invited to an event hosted by an OTT platform.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Soha opened up about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood. She said that it is not an issue that came up over the last month. She said that it is good that the questions about nepotism and equal opportunities have been raised and should be encouraged.

She further said that audiences should support actors by watching their films. “People have to look within themselves. You can’t blame other people. Whenever it comes to a systemic issue, you have to see how you can make a difference. If you want someone to be celebrated, loved, buy their tickets, see their films, follow them on social media and make them that. Because we’re in a democracy and of course favouritism exists and there is no point saying that it doesn’t. But I believe in the powers of movies. And don’t forget about it next week,” she said.

Previously, Kunal Kemmu had tweeted about the lack of equal opportunities in the film industry after he and Vidyut Jammwal were not invited in an event hosted by Disney+ Hotstar even though their films Lootcase and Khuda Hafiz were announced to be releasing in the OTT platform. Other actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan were invited.

He had tweeted, "Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai."

Lootcase, which was earlier scheduled to be released on theatres in April, had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz among others.