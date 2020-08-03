Soha Ali Khan Posts Old Pic with Saif, Netizens Think it's Sara and Ibrahim

Actress Soha Ali Khan on Monday posted an old picture where she poses with brother Saif Ali Khan. However, a large number of users mistook the duo in the photo to be Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Soha's picture was meant to wish Saif on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "There's no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don't know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai #throwback," she wrote on Instagram, along with the vintage picture, where she and Saif pose in front of a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 2, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

However, the picture caused a tizzy in social media. Many users confused them with Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim. "I thought that is Ibrahim," a user wrote. "Omg I didn't realise that it's u n said until I saw who has posted it! I thought it was sara n ibrahim," said another. A third user said: "I thought that is Ibrahim and Sara". One questioned: "Is that Saif with Sara??" "Sara and Ibrahim copy paste from you guys…" said a fan. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Sara Ali Khan posted a fun video with Ibrahim. While Sara is seen floating atop an inflatable unicorn, Ibrahim is playing in the water. The younger sibling tries to pull a prank on his sister by toppling the rubber unicorn. Sara keeps screaming at him asking him to stop, but Ibrahim doesn't listen, and Sara land into the water. "When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime," Sara posted the video with this caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Aug 3, 2020 at 1:31am PDT

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Happy Rakhi Post has Brother Ibrahim Toppling Her Into the Pool