Soha Ali Khan, Rana Daggubati's Films To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival
C/o Kancharapalem will be screened on May 9 and Sound Proof will be screened on May 11.
Actress Soha Ali Khan-starrer Sound Proof and Telugu film C/o Kancharapalem, presented by actor Rana Daggubati, will be screened at the forthcoming 18th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival 2018 (NYIFF).
"So happy to announce that my film 'Sound Proof' is in the official selection for the New York Indian Film Festival 2018," Soha tweeted.
Sound Proof is directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar and also features Vinay Pathak and Sylvester Fonseca.
As for C/o Kancharapalem, Rana is excited that it is the first Telugu film to be selected for NYIFF, to be held May 7-12. "Proud to be presenting it," he tweeted about the film, which is directed by G.R. Venkatesh Maha and features Subba Rao, Radha Bessey, Kesava K, Nithya Sree, Praneetha Patnaik, Karthik Rathnam, Mohan Bhagath, Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri and Kishore Kumar Polimera.
C/o Kancharapalem will be screened on May 9 and Sound Proof will be screened on May 11.
(With IANS inputs)
