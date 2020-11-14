News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Diwali

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Soha Ali Khan Shares Cute Glimpse of Daughter Inaaya Busy Making Rangoli at Home

Soha Ali Khan Shares Cute Glimpse of Daughter Inaaya Busy Making Rangoli at Home

Soha Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of the rangoli being made at her home by daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood, has been busy helping her mother do up their place for Diwali. Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of little Inaaya making a rangoli to decorate their home.

The little girl loves to indulge in arts and craft, as is seen on Soha's social media posts. Making a rangoli seemed to be the right activity for Inaaya to join in the festivities at home.

Soha shared a photo with Inaaya and the rangoli in progress. Wearing a cute red dress with a black belt, Inaaya was seen sitting on the floor, with her hands filled with purple colour. She appeared quite busy making a beautiful pattern on the floor for the rangoli.

Soha also shared a photo of Diwali preparations in progress at her place. "The prep is on... #diwali #rangoli," she wrote.

Soha and Kunal Kemmu are doting parents who love documenting the little moments of their daughter's life - from being part of her playdates to flaunting Inaaya's artwork on social media. They make sure to share Inaaya's participation in festivals, donning cute traditional outfits.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...