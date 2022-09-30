Soha Ali Khan Shares Inside Pics From Daughter Inaaya's Birthday Bash, Says ‘5 Years of Indescribable Love’

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan became parents in 2017 when they welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The starkid turned five years old on September 29 and the family celebrated the special day with much happiness and smiles. Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share a glimpse of her little angel’s birthday celebration.

In the first picture, Soha can be seen adorably looking at Inaaya as she cuts the birthday cake. Kunal Kemmu can also be spotted standing right next to her daughter. Inaaya looks lovely in a pink sequin frock with a matching floral headband. The background also showcases lovely decorations consisting of butterflies and balloons. In the second image, Soha and Kunal can be seen posing together as they twin in white T-shirts. While Kunal’s t-shirt read, “Little Mr Kind”, Soha’s t-shirt had “Little Miss Set in her Ways” written on it.

Along with these adorable pictures, Soha penned down a heartfelt note and wrote, “And just like that… 5! 5 years of being called mama and papa. 5 years of having your heart walking around outside your body. 5 years of indescribable inexplicable indisputable love. A journey with the love of my life and 5 years with the life of our love (along with a Nazar amulet and red heart emoji)”. Take a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

As soon as Soha shared the post on her social media handle, friends, family and fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable the pictures are, while some were all hearts over it. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful princess. I want cake”. Soha’s Hush Hush co-star Kritika Kamra also wrote, “Outfits on point! Hbd Innaya”. Lara Dutta also commented, “Happy birthday Innaya!! Such a big girl”.

Earlier on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram handle to wish her niece. She shared an unseen picture where Innaya and Taimur Ali Khan were adorably seen praying together. Along with the picture, she wrote, “I don’t know what you both are praying for… but I pray for your joy and happiness and that you get to eat all the cake you want at whatever time you want today. Ok, your mom is reading this and going to kill me… @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu. Happy birthday Princess Innaya…love you lots”.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



On the work front, Soha Ali Khan is currently basking the success of her recently released web series Hush Hush. The director Tanuja Chandra and an all-female ensemble have worked together to create the drama, which is about lies, treachery, and dark secrets. Hush Hush is available on Amazon Prime Videos.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here