Soha Ali Khan Shares Photo of Sharmila Tagore Getting Goofy with Granddaughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan has shared a cute photo of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore getting goofy with her granddaughter Inaaya. In the photo, Sharmila can be seen making bunny ears with her hands above her head, as little Inaaya copies her action, sitting on her mother’s lap. They are all seen wearing masks in the photo, and Soha urged her followers to do the same. “Show your love. Wear a mask #wearamask," Soha captioned the image.

Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the cutest and most popular star kids in Bollywood. Soha often shares Inaaya’s adorable moments on Instagram, sometimes alongwith her cousin Taimur. A few days ago, Soha shared cute pictures of daughter Inaaya looking for Easter eggs in their garden. In the pictures, Inaaya can be seen looking for decorated Easter eggs in bushes. She can be seen wearing a headband with cutouts of bunny ears pasted on it and also has a red basket in her hand.

Soha Ali Khan captioned the pictures as, “Happy Hoppy Easter! To new beginnings (egg and heart emoji) #happyeaster." Celebs and many Instagram users wished them “Happy Easter".

Soha got engaged to Kunal in 2014 and married him in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. Their only child Inaaya was born on 29 September 2017.

