Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Saba Remember Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on Death Anniversary

Actress Sharmila Tagore’s husband, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi left for his heavenly adobe 10 years ago today, September 22. On his death anniversary, his daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, along with granddaughter Inaaya have paid their respects to the legendary cricketer also known as Tiger Pataudi. Soha who is currently with her mother Sharmila and daughter Inaaya at the Pataudi Palace shared a couple of photos on Instagram where the three generations of women can be seen offering their prayers to the late cricketer in front of his tombstone. The actress wrote, “You are never dead to us until we forget you ❤️ #inmemory #10years," remembering her father.

Soha also took to her Instagram Stories Section to give a glimpse of the prayer they have held. In one of the pictures her daughter can be seen sitting on her lap as both of them looks at a framed photograph of Mansoor. In another video, we see different photographs of him placed on the table and candles lit in front of it.

Soha’s elder sister Saba Ali Khan, too, remembered her father on this day. She shared a video montage of him and wrote, “Abba…..I miss you every day and know you watch over me . It doesn’t feel like a decade since you left us… only just yesterday. You’ll stay in our hearts forever. Love you always."

She also shared ole memories on Instagram Stories. In another post, she wrote, “Quran khani…and more, remembering ABBA."

Meanwhile, Sharmila and Mansoor’s son Saif Ali Khan is currently in the Maldives to celebrate his wife actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday.

Soha has been sharing glimpses of her time in her ancestral home. A couple of days back she shared a photo with Inaaya, Sharmila and their pet dog and wrote, “Three generations of women! (and a dog)."

Sharmila Tagore had tied the knot with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969.

The cricketer passed away at the age of 70 in 2011 after battling a lung infection.

