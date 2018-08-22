Soha Ali Khan Slams Photographers For Using Camera Flashes on Inaaya Kemmu; Watch Video

It is not just celebrities, but their children too are being hounded by the paparazzi. Whether it is at recent outing or the airport, star kids are often flash-bulbed, which they aren't really comfortable with. It is sad that the growing paparazzi culture hasn't even spared Inaaya Naumi Kemmu or Taimur Ali Khan.At a recent outing, Soha slammed the photographers for using insensitive flashes on Inaaya. The paparazzi followed the mother-daughter duo as soon as they stepped out of the car, and began taking their photographs.Irked with the harsh flashes that the photographers had used, Soha said, "Kitna aap log flash lagate ho. Aap log ke bacche jab honge to dekhna, main aake unke flash lagaugi.”.Take a look!Like Inaaya, her nephew Taimur too is extremely popular on social networking sites.On being asked about what she feels about their popularity, Soha had earlier said, “They are too small now. I don’t understand about their fan following but, of course, she is my daughter, so I find her cute."Like any concerned mother, the actress-author too applies kohl on her little one’s forehead to ward off the evil eye.(With inputs form IANS)