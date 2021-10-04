Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Soha Ali Khan on Birthday With Funny Anecdote, Others Shower Blessings

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan is receiving a string of social media posts dedicated to her by fellow friends and well-wishers from the industry as she turned 43 on Monday. Sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, Soha received a special Instagram post dedicated to her by her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress posted a portrait from Soha and Kunal Kemmu’s wedding day on her Instagram on Monday as Kareena wished her a happy birthday.

The 41-year-old actress was seen accompanying Kunal as he stood next to his wife Soha who looked regal in her ethnic bridal wear. The picture also featured Saif who stood in white Sherwani and pink turban as he accompanied Soha.

Kareena even shared an interesting anecdote in the caption, describing Soha’s uniqueness. The caption read, “From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it… I knew she was one cool woman! And… It has been a pleasure knowing you ever since Soha Ali Khan. Happy birthday, sister-in-law, lots of love always.”

The actress wrote in the postscript: “I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now. Old is gold.”

Soha also received a special Instagram post dedicated to her by her husband Kunal who posted a series of pictures showing various sides of their relationship. The 38-year-old actor posted a screengrab from his video call with Soha where she was seen holding a bunch of balloons. Some other pictures that Kunal shared in his latest Instagram post featured a selfie of the couple; while another picture showed the duo posing together inside an elevator. Kunal wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday my sunshine.”

Soha’s elder sister Saba Pataudi also dedicated an Instagram post to the actress. Saba shared two pictures with Soha in her latest post on Instagram. The sisters were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Captioning the post, Saba wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling sister. May you always shine and I am so proud of you. It doesn't matter what angle we get ‘right’ I will always have your back. Love you always and forever.”https://www.instagram.com/p/CUlxIiTo607/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Actress Karisma Kapoor posted a picture on her Instagram Story to wish Soha a happy birthday. The picture showed pregnant Soha flanked by the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma who wore matching pairs of clothes.

Soha’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu also celebrated her fourth birthday last week on September 29.

