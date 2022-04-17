Soha Ali Khan Turns Daughter Inaaya Into Easter Egg by Wrapping Her in Toilet Paper

Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya’s photos never fail to melt netizens’ hearts as they go viral often. On the occasion of Easter, Soha dressed up her daughter as the cutest Easter egg wrapped up in white toilet paper. Inaaya looked extremely adorable as she stood next to her mother, who looked festive-ready in a cute pastel blue dress. She captioned the photo “​​My little Easter egg is ready to hatch!!”.

Several fans took to Instagram to express their love and admiration of the little toilet paper egg. Soha’s sister Saba commented, “Love her loads ..my jaan." Fans kept the comment section alive with red hearts and several emojis expressing their love for the little one. Some fans even declared similarities between her and Kareena Kapoor’s older son, Taimur. One fan wrote, “For a minute, I thought it was Tim Tim.. Those eyes… Family genes… Lots of love inni… ” Others added, “Too cute and adorable!”.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Soha spoke about how she divides responsibilities with her husband, Kunal Kemmu. “We split up the parenting duties equally, whenever Kunal is around the house, he takes care of everything else while I do the same when I’m not working. It takes way more than one person to bring up a child, however.”

She also mentioned that owing to their hectic schedules, they need to be away from Inaaya for a certain stretch of time, something which the little one has understood. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been married since 2015 and have welcomed baby Inaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.