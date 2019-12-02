Soha Ali Khan Visits Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s Grave with Daughter Inaya, Says Wish You Were Here

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan on Monday shared a picture of her father and ace cricketer Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s grave on Instagram. She had visited the spot with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

In the picture, one can see his grave while Soha and her daughter are seen paying their respects. The tombstone reads, “Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, The Nawab of Pataudi, 1941-2011, Love me when I am dead and do not let me die.” Soha captioned the image as, “Wish you were here.”

Soha, along with her husband Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu and daughter, had headed to her ancestral home on Saturday, reported India.com. Soha has also written about her father in her debut novel, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

Not many would know that Mansoor’s grave is next to his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi’s grave. The ace cricketer breathed his last at Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram Hospital on September 22, 2011 at the age of 70. His last rites were performed in Pataudi.

On the work front, Soha told news agency PTI that she will soon be making her digital debut. She said it is a comedy series and the work commitment is between 30 or 40 days. She also stated that this would be the first time that she would be away from her daughter for such a long period of time and will take her daughter along.

However, she also informed that an official announcement regarding the show will take place soon as the last few episodes of the series are still being written, the report further revealed.

