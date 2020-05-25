Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Wish for Kunal Kemmu Will Melt Your Hearts

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan on Monday took to Instagram to drop a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband actor Kunal Kemmu.

The actress shared a beautiful picture of herself along with Kunal and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the picture, Soha and Inaaya can be seen wearing birthday caps, while actor Kunal is seen donning a regular cap. The family is all smiles as they pose for the lens.

Captioning the post, the 41-year-old actress wrote, “Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there’s no one I’d rather be locked down with (sic)."

Soon after sharing the image, Soha’s friends and followers flooded the post with comments. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, “How cute”. Sports scientist and psychologist Shayamal drooped heart emojis.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also wished his Malang co-star on the special day. “Wish you a very Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu!! Whether it’s the on-screen or off-screen you are a complete joy & inspiration! And the singer in you is amazing! Have a Malang Day (sic),” he wrote.

Wishing her fellow Gemini, actress Disha Patani shared a series of pictures with Kemmu on her Instagram.

Kunal and Soha tied in 2015 and welcomed their first child Inaaya in 2017.

