Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya is Ready for Christmas Dressed as Rudolph

Bollywood stars are all set for Christmas with their outfit and decor ideas. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are also in the festive mood these days, dropping little glimpses of their preparations for Christmas. Soha shared some photos of their little daughter Inaaya's Christmas outfits.

From writing her wishlist for Santa to painting reindeers, Inaaya has been getting ready for Christmas with full vigour. And now, her mother has shared photos of Inaaya dressed up in red with horns like a reindeer.

In her Instagram stories, Soha shared a photo of Inaaya standing by a window and playing with little toy reindeers at home. Inaaya is seen wearing a beautiful red and white dress with a cute hairband with reindeer antlers over it. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Rudolf is ready for Santa."

In another photo, the three-year-old is seen meeting a man dressed as Santa Claus. A few days back she had shared another post in anticipation of Christmas.

Recently, Soha and Kunal had joined Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at their house for Taimur Ali Khan's birthday party. Inaaya turned up in a princess avatar for her cousin Taimur's birthday. The cute photos of Inaaya and Taimur from the birthday celebration with family went viral on social media.