Sohail Khan and Seema Khan File For Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have filed for divorce. The couple has been married for 24 years and shares two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Sohail, the younger brother of Salman Khan, and Seema, who was seen in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, were spotted leaving the family court in Mumbai on Friday.

In the pictures, Seema and Sohail were seen making their way out of the court separately. They maintained their distance from the media present there. Sohail and Seema are also yet to issue a statement about their divorce.

A source present at the family court told ETimes, “Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other." They reportedly appeared in front of Judge Maqdoom to complete the verification process of their divorce application.

Speculations about their marriage began when Seema revealed on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that they were living separately. Speaking about their arrangement, Seema had said, “Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

She added, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

Sohail and Seema’s divorce news comes a few years after his older brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways. The couple was married for 18 years before they announced their separation in 2016. They were divorced in May 2017.

