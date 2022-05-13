Sohail Khan-Seema Khan Divorce: Actor's Last Instagram Post For Estranged Wife Was Back In 2020

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have reportedly filed for divorce. The couple had been married for 24 years before they decided to part ways. Seema had revealed on The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives that the couple was living separately. Although separate lives, she said that they were still a family. They were also seen sharing posts dedicated to each other.

However, it seemingly came to an abrupt halt in 2020. Both, Sohail and Seema shared their last post for each other in late 2020. Sohail’s last post for her dates back to November 2020, when The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives was released. The actor reposted Seema’s post about the show and showed his support. He had also shared the trailer of the Netflix series.

Meanwhile, his last post with her in the frame was a picture from their vacation in 2017. The picture also featured Malaika Arora.

On the other hand, Seema’s last post for Sohail dates back to December 2020. She had shared a few old pictures of Sohail and wished him on his 50th birthday.

Prior to that, Sohail was featured in Seema’s party and travel posts. Sohail too has shared a few pictures with Seema from their past travels.

Speculations about their marriage began when Seema revealed on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that they were living separately. Speaking about their arrangement, Seema had said, “It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not in a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, at the end of the day, our children matter."

She added, “We have the most amazing family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him, and I always will. We have a great relationship.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.