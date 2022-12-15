Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh Pen Heartwarming Notes for Son Nirvan on His Birthday, Take a Look

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvan turned 22 today, December 15, and the actor-filmmaker has the nicest birthday wish for him. Sohail Khan celebrated his son's birthday with a special Instagram post. He shared a throwback photo of himself and Yohan from his son's childhood days. The photograph is simply a memento of the father-son duo's time together.

In the picture, Sohail is seen carrying baby Nirvan in his arms and is striking a pose for the camera. Sohail accompanied the photo with a short but heartwarming birthday wish for his son. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote: “My heart, that beats outside me, Nirvan your innocence since then, has converted into kindness n humbleness, you’re a son, a father can learn from, happy birthday my life."

On seeing this adorable birthday wish, several fans and celebrities have gone on to wish the birthday and also laud how beautiful the post is. One of the users wrote, “That bond no one can break it”. Another user wrote, “Happy birthday, Nirvan. God bless you, always”. A third user added, “this is such a sweet picture and the message is even sweeter. Love to you both."

Take a look at the post below:

Sohail’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, too, took to social media to share a lovely birthday post for her son Nirvaan. Sharing several photos with him, she wrote, “22 today But I’m going to celebrate it like it’s your 21st because I had covid last year and couldn’t be with you . On the bright side i say you’re a year younger which makes me a year younger I love you more everyday my sweet boy ❤️ @nirvankhan15 #mybestfriend #mylife #mylove #allmine #youmakemyworldcomplete"

Recently, Sohail Khan along with Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan celebrated their father and veteran film writer Salim Khan’s birthday. The trio brother along with the other family members got together for a special meal. Arbaaz Khan shared pictures on his Instagram handle. The picture shows Salman's mother, Salma Khan, Salim's second wife, Helen along with Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Atul Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Farhad Samji’s Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Arbaaz Khan in lead roles. The plot revolves around an older brother who is getting older but still single. His action-packed life finds romance in the midst of so many action sequences.

Read all the Latest Movies News here