Sohail Khan Turns 51: Actor's Love Story With Wife Seema No Less Than Bollywood Film

Actor, director, producer Sohail Khan, who was born on 20 December 1970 in Mumbai, has turned 51 today. Sohail is the younger brother of superstar Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, the sons of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. The Khan family hails from the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Birthday wishes and love is pouring in for Sohail from his fans, friends and family.

The youngest of the three Khans commenced his film journey as a director before turning an actor in a few years. While Sohail may not have achieved the same fame as his brother when it comes to Bollywood, his own love story is no less than a Hindi film.

Sohail married his long-time girlfriend Seema Sachdev in 1998. He had met her the first time while shooting for the film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’. Delhi resident Seema was living in Mumbai to pursue her career in fashion designing. Both started dating each other and decided to exchange vows.

Seema’s family refused to accept their love marriage but despite her family’s refusal, Sohail and Seema ran away from home and secretly got married in presence of close friends and relatives following their respective religions.

However, both the families accepted the relationship and their marriage later. The couple has two sons, Nirvana and Yohan.

Sohail Khan started his career as a director and producer from Hindi film ‘Auzaar’ in 1997. Salman Khan and Sanjay Kapoor were seen in the lead roles in this film. He then directed the super hit film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ with his brothers Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan in the lead. This film turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

Soon after, Sohail made his acting debut with ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’. The film was directed and bankrolled by Sohail himself and it failed to create much magic at the box office.

After this, the actor was seen in various films like Lakeer, Krishna Cottage, Fight Club, Kisan, Ash, Hello, and Heroes.

Sohail Khan has directed six films in his entire career so far, five of those with brother Salman Khan in the lead role. From 2011 to 2018, he appeared as a judge in the comedy show ‘Comedy Circus’. In 2017, Sohail Khan was seen in ‘Chhote Miyan Dhakad’ as a judge.

