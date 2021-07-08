Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nora Fatehi to Star in a Silent Movie

The era of silent movies in Hindi cinema came to an end with Alam Ara in 1931. Since then, very few films have had the heart to go without dialogues. But it seems Bollywood is willing to experiment with the genre again, as a silent film is in the making with Sohum Shah, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nora Fatehi as cast members.

Sohum Shah, fresh from the success of his recently released series Maharani, uploaded a picture of himself hinting about his upcoming project. In the caption, the actor said that he couldn’t reveal much about it. “Starting a new project this week aur main kaafi excited hoon, but I will have to control my excitement and stay silent till I’m allowed to say anything. Really looking forward to this one," he wrote.

The actor’s wordplay wasn’t lost on netizens and led to speculation about whether he is actually hinting at a movie sans dialogues. As per close source to actor, “Sohum Shah is all set to be a part of a silent film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nora Fatehi and he may be dropping hints of it for the people to guess. The movie is also helmed by a renowned director and produced by a eminent producer."

It was earlier reported that the film is being produced by well-known director-producer Luv Ranjan under his new banner Luv company films. It’s been a while since Bollywood has had a silent film. Kamal Haasan’s Pushpak made waves in 1984. Karthik Subbaraj had also directed a horror thriller silent film titled Mercury in 2018, starring Prabhu Deva.

Sohum’s role as a strong politician in Maharani was loved by many. He choose to gain significant amount of weight and grew a moustache to give the role some authenticity. He also studied a lot of politicians and local MLAs to get the nuances right. The Tumbbad actor will next be seen in the web series Fallen which will be helmed by Reema Kagti. The actor is said to be playing the part of a cop for which he his said to be going under some sort of special training.

