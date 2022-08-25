Sohum Shah: ‘Producers Not Given Due Credit, Actors are appreciated’

Sohum Shah has proven his acting mettle in critically acclaimed films like Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus. Not only did he act in these films but he had produced these. The latter bagged the National Award. However, Sohum deems acting as his first priority as producers don’t get their due recognition.

While speaking to Indian Express, Soham stated, “Being a producer has its own high. A producer creates. But it is a thankless job. Film producers are not given due credit in our industry. Sabse aage sirf actor hai.. (It is only an actor who gets due for his/her work).”

The actor also stated that an actor gets more returns when compared to a producer. Especially someone who is bankrolling independent cinema. He explained, “When I put in the effort as an actor, I get more returns. But as a producer, no matter how much you put in, you get a lesser return. Actor, director sabki wah-waahi hoti hai, producer ki kyun nahi hoti? (Actors and directors are appreciated, why a producer is not applauded?) He is the one who took the first step and took the initial risk.”

Following the same trajectory, Soham also emphasized that producers should invest their money on prolific writers who can come up with unique stories. He stated, “Script is a bible to me. I think producers should invest more in writers. For me, it is the writer who takes the top spot. Actors come later after the writer has created a universe.”

Divulging details about Anand Gandhi’s Ship of Theseus, Sohum revealed that since nobody had the gumption to produce the film, he took it upon himself to do the needful. He shared, “When Ship of Theseus came to me, I really liked my character and the film. But then I was told nobody is ready to take the film. People used to ask, ‘Why is there no song in the film?’, ‘Why there are so many languages in it?’ So, I thought when I have resources, I should produce it.”

Sohum Shah is all set to feature in the second season of Subhash Kapoor’s OTT web series Maharani where he would portray a corrupted politician. The show streams from August 26, and also stars Huma Qureshi in the titular role.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here