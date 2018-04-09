English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Will Leave The Fans Excited and Nostalgic at The Same Time
The trailer has a brand new looking Millennium Falcon swooping through the tentacled chaos of a space monster and plenty of loyal co-pilot Chewbacca, who, as stated by Han (Alden Ehrenreich) "looks great" for a 190-year-old.
A new trailer of Solo: A Star Wars Story is here and gives a detailed view of the making of one of the most loved characters of the megapopular Star Wars franchise. Promising a lot of actions and some amazing bonding moments between Han and Chewbacca, the trailer is going to leave fans excited for the film.
The trailer has a brand new looking Millennium Falcon swooping through the tentacled chaos of a space monster and plenty of loyal co-pilot Chewbacca, who, as stated by Han (Alden Ehrenreich) "looks great" for 190 years old. Donald Glover steals the scene as notorious smuggler Lando Calrissian. "You might want to buckle up, baby," says Glover, just as smoothly as Billy Dee Williams, who played the role back in the day.
The glimpse of the plot revealed shows Han being recruited by Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) for a mission to rip off an important gangster (Paul Bettany), and along for the ride are Lando, Chewie, the mysterious Val (Thandie Newton) and Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), a woman with whom it seems like Han's got some history.
The trailer also makes fans nostalgic with the popular callback to the original Star Wars trilogy: "I've got a really good feeling about this," Han notes while flying, quite opposite of the famous line uttered by older Solo (Harrison Ford). Oh, the time when Han was all young and optimistic!
The film had a rough production: midway through its shoot, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy fired directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord due to differing creative visions for the film and replaced them with Apollo 13 director Ron Howard, who filmed extensive reshoots.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to release on May 25
| Edited by: Sameeksha
