Solo Leads are Passe, Multistarrers are the Producers' Favourite

While a majority of filmmakers earlier relied on a single actor or the lead pair to do the crowd pulling, the new trend suggests that things are set to change. A number of upcoming projects have balanced out the popularity of a massy face with another in-trend actor or a popular face of another age group or region for wider appeal. This maybe be credited to the advent of digital as a large section of the viewers is well aware of the works of regional celebrities which they weren’t earlier.

Actors like Karthi, Suriya, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas, Fahadh Faasil, Yash and Samantha Akkineni are some of the names that come to mind while talking of increasing pan-India appeal of south film industry actors.

Even in Bollywood, solo actor projects are not the only ones being made currently. Instead, big stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan among others seem willing to accommodate newcomers, veterans or relatively fresher faces.

Pushpa

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, which could easily have been a star vehicle for a solo lead, will feature Fahadh Faasil as the villain. Fahadh is primarily a Malayalam cinema actor but his nationwide appeal has only grown in years with films like Joji, Irul, Super Deluxe among others.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will also have Anil Kapoor in a key role. It will feature Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra too. Reports suggest that Tripti Dimri may also be in it. From a distance, it already seems like the director has plans to balance out the expectations that audiences have with a solo lead project even though the film could have easily relied on the Ranbir factor only.

Nag Ashwin’s untitled film with Prabhas

The likes of superstar Prabhas will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming film from Nag Ashwin. The project is said to be a big budget venture and the filmmaker seemingly wants a wider fan base, especially in the North for bigger retrns.

Adipurush

Adipurush will feature a number of famous faces in key roles. Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman have already signed on. Reports say that Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla will also play a key negative role in it. Now, Prabhas’ popularity is balanced out with equally popular faces in Bollywood.

Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan will not just be another solo lead with King Khan. Instead, Deepika Padukone will play a key role and John Abraham joins as the antagonist. After the lukewarm response to some of his last releases, SRK seemingly has adjusted to not being the only popular face in the film.

