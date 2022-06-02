'Some Of My Friends Got Lost Like...': Marathi Actor Kushal Badrike

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame Kushal Badrike has shared a lifetime experience post on his Instagram handle. Posting a photo featuring himself in a colourful hoodie and looking out the window, the actor penned a heartfelt note.

Writing the note in Marathi, Kushal wrote, “A few years ago, I had a hoodie with strange colours, which I loved very much, but none of my friends ever liked it. Some of my friends got lost like that hoodie. However, colours just kept accumulating…….”

In the comment on the post, many praised Kushal for the caption. The actor is an avid social media user and knows how to keep fans on their toes with his interesting videos and photos.

The Chala Hawa Yeu Dya fame has become a household name in Maharashtra with his impeccable comic timing. Kushal often shares glimpses with the fans of his daily life.

On the work front, Kushal is seen in the television series Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. He shares good on-screen chemistry with his co-stars Shreya Bugde Sheth and Bhau Kadam and shares fun glimpses from the sets.

With his impeccable comic timing, Kushal is the audience’s favourite. Since his incredible performance as a comedian in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Kushal has become a household name among the masses

The actor earlier shared that when he decided to pursue his dream, his mother and wife worked hard to make the ends meet. The actor today is the audience’s favourite.

Speaking of the Marathi reality TV show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, which made Kushal Badrike popular, the show airing since 2004, has been a constant dose of laughter for the telly audience.

The makers have released 8 seasons till now. The funny chemistry of Bhau Kadam, Kushal Badrike, and Shreya Bugde in the skit has made it difficult for the audience and everybody else to not laugh.

