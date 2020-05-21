Some People Were Brutal, Made Personal Attacks: Urvashi Dholakia On Taboo Of Being Single Mother

Urvashi Dholakia says she had to bear a lot of personal attacks for being a single mom, but she did not let it affect her.

The actress became popular with a daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played Komolika. Urvashi tied the knot at the age of 16, and embraced motherhood a year and a half later. While the reason of her divorce is still unknown, Urvashi raised her twin sons Sagar and Kshitij as a single mother.

In an interview, she talked about dealing with the 'taboo' and said, "The picture was very different 24-25 years ago. The societal pressure, the taboo of being a single mother was obviously there but it did not bother me. Of course, within the family too, people were a bit reluctant and hesitant about it. Today, it has become a fad. Everything in my life happened very early."

Urvashi later dated TV actor Anuj Sachdeva, and also participated with him in Nach Baliye 9 as his ex.

"There are a lot of people who came and went in the interim and said a lot of things to me, a lot. Some people said behind my back, some were brutal and said it on my face, and made very personal attacks. But, if I let all this affect me, I wouldn't be where I am. I had no choice but to ignore all of them," Urvashi further shared.

