'Some Wounds Never Heal': Hina Khan Opens up on 'Someone' Who was Cold to Her for 6 Years

Actress Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared that someone was cold to her for six years. However, the actress has moved on from that part of her life.

Actress Hina Khan does not mince her words while sharing her opinions on social media. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a post about ‘Karma’. Along with the post, she shared a note about a person who had been cold with her in the post.

In a part of her post, Hina wrote, “Hmmmmm Many many years you see, 6 years, Ummm no I guess seven any guesses? hahahaha This quote reminded me of someone who was extremely cold to me for years, without any reason... i used to wonder and sometimes even breakdown about the fact that m i tht bad.. And when u repeatedly make efforts to work things out and tht person Doesn't give a damn.. It hurts I ain't no God but a dialogue could hv resolved everything.. Some wounds never heal (sic).

Further she said, “Koi nai, I so so believe in the cycle of karma some people live in a bubble and they feel they have never sinned or behaved terrible for years to people for no reason buttt i truly believe in this- As you sow, so shall u reap".

Hina's made her Bollywood debut this year with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. The movie was released on February 7 and is available for streaming on ZEE5. Meanwhile, Hina also returned to TV for launching Naagin 5. She said she did so on only on Ekta Kapoor's insistence.

