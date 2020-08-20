'Some Wounds Never Heal': Hina Khan Opens up on 'Someone' Who was Cold to Her for 6 Years

Actress Hina Khan does not mince her words while sharing her opinions on social media. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a post about ‘Karma’. Along with the post, she shared a note about a person who had been cold with her in the post.

In a part of her post, Hina wrote, “Hmmmmm Many many years you see, 6 years, Ummm no I guess seven any guesses? hahahaha This quote reminded me of someone who was extremely cold to me for years, without any reason... i used to wonder and sometimes even breakdown about the fact that m i tht bad.. And when u repeatedly make efforts to work things out and tht person Doesn't give a damn.. It hurts I ain't no God but a dialogue could hv resolved everything.. Some wounds never heal (sic).

Further she said, “Koi nai, I so so believe in the cycle of karma some people live in a bubble and they feel they have never sinned or behaved terrible for years to people for no reason buttt i truly believe in this- As you sow, so shall u reap".

Hina's made her Bollywood debut this year with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. The movie was released on February 7 and is available for streaming on ZEE5. Meanwhile, Hina also returned to TV for launching Naagin 5. She said she did so on only on Ekta Kapoor's insistence.

