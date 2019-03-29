English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Somebody Recreated This 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Song and Twitter is All Crazy
Tum Paas Aaye from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' has been replicated to the T in a new tribute video that has gone viral.
Side by side videos are fast becoming the fancy of millennials who get to share their Bollywood and pop-culture experiences by making videos overlaid with popular film songs, dialogues and much more. In a recent side-by-side video, which has gone viral, Indonesian fans have replicated the famous Tum Paas Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The original song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol that brought out the love triangle between the trio in the film.
The fans, in the replicated video, have copied certain instances from the the original song to the T. Even the expressions of the original stars have been matched with effortless ease. The fans are also dressed in similar costumes, the man in Shah Rukh's casual attire and the two women too. While one is clad in an unassuming salwar kameez when she is playing Rani's Tina, the other one sports and a jeans and a T-shirt as she becomes Kajol's Anjali.
Unlike the original song, the recreated video is certainly not realised on big budget and fancy location, but stays true to the innocent love, chemistry and intimacy that Rani, Shah Rukh and Kajol shared in Tum Paas Aaye. What takes the cake is the hook step that comes in the end. The guy thrusts his two shoulders, just like Khan in the film and dances around the woman.
Watch the video here:
if there was a TikTok World Cup, this would be the champion. pic.twitter.com/RsbCYSAhDJ— Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) March 28, 2019
