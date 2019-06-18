Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sometimes My Mom and Dad Find Out About the Things I am Doing from the News, Says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in several big-ticket films, including Sadak 2, Brahmastra, Inshallah and RRR.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sometimes My Mom and Dad Find Out About the Things I am Doing from the News, Says Alia Bhatt
Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Loading...

Alia Bhatt, who is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, says she and her family keep so busy that they have no time to discuss her professional life.

Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times, “Now that I am working with my father (for the first time), in Sadak 2... we have involved ourselves professionally as well, but we really stay away from talking and getting work back home.”

“You will be surprised, sometimes my dad and mom find out about the things I am doing at the same time that you (public) find out about it! Because we really have no time to sit, discuss and talk about what I am doing. It’s quite strange,” she added.

Alia, who has already starred in two big-banner films this year—the widely appreciated Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Abhishek Varman’s Kalank that bombed at the box office—has several big-ticket films in various stages of production.

First there is Sadak 2, the sequel to her father’s hit 1991 film Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and her sister Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt will notably return to direction after 20 years with the sequel, which will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur along with Alia, Sanjay and Pooja.

Alia will also be seen opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, that’s been in the making for quite some time now. A three-part fantasy series, it will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Then there is also the much-talked about RRR, with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Salman Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram