Sometimes My Mom and Dad Find Out About the Things I am Doing from the News, Says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, says she and her family keep so busy that they have no time to discuss her professional life.

Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times, “Now that I am working with my father (for the first time), in Sadak 2... we have involved ourselves professionally as well, but we really stay away from talking and getting work back home.”

“You will be surprised, sometimes my dad and mom find out about the things I am doing at the same time that you (public) find out about it! Because we really have no time to sit, discuss and talk about what I am doing. It’s quite strange,” she added.

Alia, who has already starred in two big-banner films this year—the widely appreciated Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Abhishek Varman’s Kalank that bombed at the box office—has several big-ticket films in various stages of production.

First there is Sadak 2, the sequel to her father’s hit 1991 film Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and her sister Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt will notably return to direction after 20 years with the sequel, which will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur along with Alia, Sanjay and Pooja.

Alia will also be seen opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, that’s been in the making for quite some time now. A three-part fantasy series, it will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Then there is also the much-talked about RRR, with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Salman Khan.

