Sometimes My Mom and Dad Find Out About the Things I am Doing from the News, Says Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in several big-ticket films, including Sadak 2, Brahmastra, Inshallah and RRR.
Image: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt, who is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, says she and her family keep so busy that they have no time to discuss her professional life.
Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times, “Now that I am working with my father (for the first time), in Sadak 2... we have involved ourselves professionally as well, but we really stay away from talking and getting work back home.”
“You will be surprised, sometimes my dad and mom find out about the things I am doing at the same time that you (public) find out about it! Because we really have no time to sit, discuss and talk about what I am doing. It’s quite strange,” she added.
Alia, who has already starred in two big-banner films this year—the widely appreciated Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Abhishek Varman’s Kalank that bombed at the box office—has several big-ticket films in various stages of production.
First there is Sadak 2, the sequel to her father’s hit 1991 film Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and her sister Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt will notably return to direction after 20 years with the sequel, which will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur along with Alia, Sanjay and Pooja.
Alia will also be seen opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, that’s been in the making for quite some time now. A three-part fantasy series, it will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Then there is also the much-talked about RRR, with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Salman Khan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
- ICC World Cup 2019 | It Hurts to See the West Indies Struggle: Ambrose
- Kriti Sanon Soaks Up the Sun in Maldives With Her Tribe, See All Pics
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
- Bala Devi, 1 of 7 Manipuri Players on Boycott, Receives Call-up to Indian Women's Football Team Camp
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s