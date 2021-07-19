Somy Ali on Not Staying in Touch With Ex Salman Khan: I Don’t Know How Many Girlfriends He Has Had

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali in a recent interview opened up about her shelved film with Salman Khan, and their relationship. Somy and Khan were reportedly in a relationship for eight years. Talking to a news portal, she informed that she was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Bulandh opposite Salman.

“Salman had just begun his home production and was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film called Buland. We went to Kathmandu to shoot; unfortunately, I was too young and new in the industry and there was some problem with the producers and the film was shelved. So it was a metaphor for our relationship I would say," she told ETimes.

She also informed that she has not been in touch with Salman Khan for 5 years now. “I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation. Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about."

On asked whether the yesteryear actress wants to make a comeback in Bollywood if offered a good role, she said she plans on directing a web series on domestic violence. “Absolutely not. But I do plan on directing a web series and want domestic violence, human trafficking, and child abuse to be highlighted in it. I am in talks with a USA network, the name of which I cannot disclose at the moment. I want to go behind the camera. I was horrible in front of the camera when I was a kid. Why would I want to do that now?" she concluded.

