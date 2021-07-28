Somy Ali on Raj Kundra's Arrest: I Don't Judge Those Who Choose Porn As Their Profession

The recent arrest of businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra for allegedly being involved in the production and distribution of pornographic films left everyone shocked. While several people have criticised Kundra, a section has come forward to support him. Former Bollywood actor Somy Ali was surprised by the whole controversy. She also wondered why a country, where Kama Sutra originated, would ban porn.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the former actress said that the mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Somy explained that she doesn’t judge people who choose porn as their profession considering that no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. “It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business,” she added. The former actress said that she has nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession.

Recently, the OTT platforms have attracted viewers, directors, and artists on a grand scale. One of the many reasons was that as compared to the silver screen, the content on OTT platforms was not censored. Of late, when bold scenes became common in web series, bringing OTT platforms under censorship has also become a matter of discussion.

Somy believes that it’s time people start giving importance to sex education in the country. According to her, intimate love has no meaning without intimacy, therefore depicting scenes of passion in films or web series should be a norm. Somy, who runs her NGO, No More Tears, said that it is about time when people have to turn a bit more realistic and accept the normalcy of humans being sexual creatures.

Though the former actress is emphatic towards people who like porn, it is absolutely unacceptable to her that artists are being harmed in any pornographic ventures. “Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn,” she added.

