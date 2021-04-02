Somy Ali Says Salman Khan 'Cheated on Her', Talks About Their Break up

Somy Ali has accused Salman Khan of cheating on her while they were in a relationship and said that is why they broke up. Earlier, Somy had opened up on her failed career as an actor, calling herself a ‘pathetic actor’ and ‘worst dancer’, but her recent revelation is truly shocking.

Somy said in an interview about breaking up with Salman, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that," reported a website.

Earlier, in an interview, Somy had shared that she only flew down to India to marry Salman. She said, “I saw Maine Pyar Kiya, and I went, ‘I have to marry this guy!’ I told my mom that I am going to India tomorrow… I kept pleading that I have to go to India and marry this guy — Salman Khan. I called my dad. I didn’t tell him why I wanted to visit India. I told him that we have relatives in Mumbai and I wanted to meet them… landed in India and checked into a five-star hotel. People used to make fun of me because I was this ‘struggling actor’, who was staying at a plush hotel."

In Mumbai, Somy took up modeling projects and also appeared in ten Hindi movies between 1991 and 1998. Some of her films include Anth (1994) Krishan Avtaar (1993) and Aao Pyaar Karen (1994). Her relationship with Salman ended in 1999, after which Somy returned to the US and resumed her education.