Somy Ali Says She Came to India at Age 16 Only to Marry Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma is Yet to Name His Son

Somy Ali landed in Mumbai at the age of 16 with the intention of marrying her teenage crush, Salman Khan. A year later she was dating the Bollywood star. Somy took up modeling projects and also appeared in ten Hindi movies between 1991 and 1998. Her relationship with Salman ended in 1999, after which Somy returned to the US and resumed her education. The actress has now opened up about her decision to come to India in an interview.

Read: I had No Interest in Acting, My Only Goal was to Marry Salman Khan: Somy Ali

After Kapil Sharma informed fans through social media that he has been blessed with a baby boy, lots of netizens flooded his feed with congratulatory messages. Kapil even responded to a few of them. One of the social media users asked him about the baby boy's name. Responding to the, Kapil said that the namkaran ceremony, in which a newborn is usually given a name, has not yet taken place.

Read: Kapil Sharma Gives an Update on His Newborn's 'Namkaran' Ceremony

Bigg Boss 14 has seen a number of celebrities revealing personal details about their lives on the reality show. Last week, it was Rakhi Sawant who disclosed about facing molestation at a young age, and now, actress Rubina Dilaik was heard sharing her problems with Salman Khan. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rubina spoke about her suicidal tendencies and mentioned that it was one of the major reasons behind her strained relationship with her former boyfriend and parents.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Tells Salman Khan About Her Suicidal Tendencies, Strained Relationship with Parents

Neha Kakkar was snapped by the paparazzi outside her house while heading towards her car. In the video that has been shared online, Neha can be seen greeting the paparazzi. However, she can also be seen blushing and hiding her face when asked about her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Read: Neha Kakkar Gets Papped Outside Her Home, Blushes Upon Being Asked About Husband Rohanpreet

Celebrating Valentine’s Week, we are listing down the best romantic films from regional cinema every day. Telugu films are known for their dramatic plotlines and peppy music. The films we’ve picked are some of the most commercially successful ones that have made stars out of actors like Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Deverakonda.

Read: 5 Most Romantic Telugu Films to Fill Your Valentine's Week with Love