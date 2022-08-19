Somy Ali Writes 'Women Beater', Shares Salman Khan Starrer Maine Pyar Kiya's Poster; See Post

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend and former actress Somy Ali has taken to her social media and shared a poster of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. However, what left everyone confounded was her caption to the post.

On Friday, the actress shared a picture of Maine Pyaar Kiya’s poster and captioned it as, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea” See the post here:

This led many to wonder if she was referring to her ex-boyfriend with those adjectives. However, the post remains cryptic, an Somy also limited the people who would be able to comment on the post.

This is not the first time that she pulled off something like this. A few months back, Somy had shared a still from a Bollywood song, showing the silhouettes of two actors. It seemed to be from the title song of Maine Pyaar Kiya. In the caption she had written, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” She refrained from taking the name of the person directly.

Somy Ali had been part of a few Bollywood films in the ’90s, including Krishan Avatar, Anth, Andolan and Mafia. In several interviews, she has revealed that she had come to Bollywood to just be with Salman Khan. She had watched Maine Pyar Kiya and wanted to marry Salman Khan. She even carried a picture of him in her wallet. Salman and Somy were in a relationship from 1991 to 1999. After their breakup, she left the Hindi film industry. In recent interview with Zoom Digital, she had said, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that. I never went there (India) initially to be a part of Bollywood. Once I broke up with my ex, there was nothing keeping me there.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here