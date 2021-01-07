Son Babil Shares Video on Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary, Says He Didn't Believe in Birthday Celebrations

On actor Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, his elder son Babil has shared an old video featuring the actor. Babil says in the caption that his father never believed in such celebrations, so no one in the family remembers each other's birthdays. But this year, he couldn't forget his father's birthday even if he tried.

Babil shared an old video of Irrfan, his mother Sutapa Sikdar and younger brother Ayaan. It showed Irrfan recording the video while Sutapa joined it, thinking that he was on a video call with Babil.

"You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours. It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried.

"It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me," he wrote in the caption.

Irrfan, who passed away in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour, would have turned 54 on Thursday. While his untimely death was an irreparable loss to Indian cinema, his family members have kept his memories fresh by sharing anecdotes from his life from time to time.