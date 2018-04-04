English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhumi Pednekar is Badass Dacoit in First Look of Son Chiriya
Bhumi took to Twitter to unveil her first look from the dacoit drama, which will see her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with critically acclaimed films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Once again, the actor is set to surprise the audience with another unconventional part in her upcoming movie Son Chiriya.
Bhumi took to Twitter to unveil her first look from the dacoit drama, which will see her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In the photo, we see Bhumi in a de-glam avatar. Cladding in a sari, the actor looks quite fierce carrying a rifle over her shoulder as she stares at the camera.
"SONCHIRIYA, As we wrap up this unforgettable journey, sharing a bit of me from this very special film," wrote Bhumi alongside her picture.
Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Son Chiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
As we wrap up this unforgettable journey,Sharing a bit of me from this very special film ❤️ #AbhishekChaubey @itsSSR @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey #AshutoshRana @RSVPMovies #MacGuffinFilms #HoneyTrehan #SudipSharma #Khushi #SonChiriya pic.twitter.com/LNRQiBJRrG
