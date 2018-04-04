Bhumi Pednekar is Badass Dacoit in First Look of Son Chiriya

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with critically acclaimed films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. Once again, the actor is set to surprise the audience with another unconventional part in her upcoming movie Son Chiriya.Bhumi took to Twitter to unveil her first look from the dacoit drama, which will see her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In the photo, we see Bhumi in a de-glam avatar. Cladding in a sari, the actor looks quite fierce carrying a rifle over her shoulder as she stares at the camera."SONCHIRIYA, As we wrap up this unforgettable journey, sharing a bit of me from this very special film," wrote Bhumi alongside her picture.Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Son Chiriya presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.