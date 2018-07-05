English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Son Chiriya First Poster Features Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Others as Rugged Dacoits
Son Chiriya revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi will be seen starring together.
Image: Twitter/Bhumi Pednekar
After revealing the first look of Sushant Singh Rajput from Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming decoit-drama Son Chiriya, the makers have released the first poster of the film.
Son Chiriya revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s. This will be the first time Sushant and Bhumi will be seen starring together. It also features Ranveer Shorey and Mnaoh Bajpayee in key roles. The tagline of the poster reads, "Bairi baimaan, baagi saavdhaan."
Bhumi took to Twitter to share the film's first look, where actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee are seen in a rugged, raw avatar.
"Watch us in 'Sonchiriya' releasing on February 8, 2019! So proud and excited for this one. Ronnie Screwvala, Abhishek Chaubey, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey," she captioned the image.
The film is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has earlier helmed films like Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Ishqiya. The film is set to release on February 8, 2019.
