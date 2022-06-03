Son of Chennai's Rohini Theatre Owner Hits Pedestrian, Booked

Rewanth, the 26-year-old son of Panneer Selvam, who owns Chennai’s Rohini Theater, has been booked under two sections after he injured a pedestrian while driving his car.

Rewanth, who resides on Sarangapani Street, was reportedly speeding in his luxury car near Adyar flyover in Muthulakshmi Park when he hit a pedestrian, who was identified as 35-year-old Solaimuthu, a driver from Arunachalpuram, Adyar.

Solaimuthu suffered a fracture in his right leg and thigh in the accident. He was immediately brought to a private hospital in the vicinity by Rewanth who also admitted him there.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Police have registered a case against Rewanth on two counts of driving a vehicle that endangers human life and endangering the safety of others. Solaimuthu is recuperating in the hospital right now, while his wife has expressed despair over their livelihood at stake.

