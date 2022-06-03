CHANGE LANGUAGE
Son of Chennai's Rohini Theatre Owner Hits Pedestrian, Booked

He was immediately brought to a private hospital in the vicinity by Rewanth who also admitted him there.

Entertainment Bureau

Rewanth, the 26-year-old son of Panneer Selvam, who owns Chennai’s Rohini Theater, has been booked under two sections after he injured a pedestrian while driving his car.

Rewanth, who resides on Sarangapani Street, was reportedly speeding in his luxury car near Adyar flyover in Muthulakshmi Park when he hit a pedestrian, who was identified as 35-year-old Solaimuthu, a driver from Arunachalpuram, Adyar.

Solaimuthu suffered a fracture in his right leg and thigh in the accident. He was immediately brought to a private hospital in the vicinity by Rewanth who also admitted him there.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Police have registered a case against Rewanth on two counts of driving a vehicle that endangers human life and endangering the safety of others. Solaimuthu is recuperating in the hospital right now, while his wife has expressed despair over their livelihood at stake.

first published:June 03, 2022, 14:16 IST